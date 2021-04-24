Good change hasn't come fast enough -- S. Michael Shivers

Because of the years of discrimination and hate that I have experienced in my 86 years of life, I was so wonderfully surprised to be wrong.

I predicted that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin would be freed of the charges against him. Instead, he was found guilty on all three charges for the murder of George Floyd last year.

I could tell the story of how my mother's youngest brother was shot at while walking on Langdon Street by the Madison police in the early 1930s, simply for being on fraternity row in broad daylight, and being Black and minding his own business.

Sadly, the changes since those old days have not changed enough so that those of us "of color" can feel and be totally free of racial injustice in our society.

S. Michael Shivers, Madison