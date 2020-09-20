Good can still triumph over evil -- Michael Pomeroy

Fifty years ago, I was sure the world would right itself, that those who diminished others would get justice, and that life would treat people fairly.
I hoped for a great awakening where people everywhere would be free from oppression and bigotry. Countries and religions would coexist in peace, working in harmony to eliminate want and evil. The human race would achieve great things, illness and disease would no longer take the unexpected, science would open new worlds and love would indeed conquer all. So are the dreams of a teenager.
I have watched opportunity be apportioned to a select few, racism thrive underground, and people become motivated by selfishness and greed. Despotism and corruption rule. While the human race is busy destroying itself and the planet, science and facts have become debatable. The American Dream is dying a painful death as countless citizens recognize it was just a mirage after all.
Good will conquer evil. That's what I was taught, and that’s what I believe. But such belief depends on people standing up for what is right. If you still support Trump, he is taking you for a fool, and it seems to me that he is right.
Michael Pomeroy, Poynette
