Gomez Schmidt will move us forward -- Vicki Bier

I am voting for Christina Gomez Schmidt for Madison School Board in the upcoming election.
Her knowledge and qualifications make her stand out. Gomez Schmidt has a long history of working with the school district in multiple capacities -- as a parent, as an advocate, as a consultant for the district, and as an environmental educator.
This institutional knowledge is especially important now, when the board and district face big decisions and are welcoming a new superintendent. We must have board members who will bring positive change, who know what has worked and what hasn’t worked, and who can move our district forward.
Please join me in voting for Gomez Schmidt.
Vicki Bier, Madison
