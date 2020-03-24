Gomez Schmidt will be strong addition -- David J. Mahoney
Gomez Schmidt will be strong addition -- David J. Mahoney

I urge voters to vote by absentee ballot in our spring election and to join with me in voting for Christina Gomez Schmidt for Madison School Board.

I am impressed with Gomez Schmidt's dedication to Madison public schools, her understanding of a board member’s role, and her commitment to making sure schools are safe places for students and teachers.

She is ready to lead and will be a strong addition to the Madison School Board.

David J. Mahoney, Dane County sheriff

