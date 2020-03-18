Gomez Schmidt will be a strong leader on the Madison School Board -- Laurie Frost

I have known Christina Gomez Schmidt since 2008 when we served together on a school district committee. From the get-go, I was impressed by her intelligence, determination and calm.
Over the past decade, Gomez Schmidt has continued to be deeply involved in improving our Madison schools. She understands the issues, the inner workings of the Doyle Administration Building, and how to get things done. She is a tremendously hard worker.
She has prioritized the need to address the unconscionably low literacy rates among our students, especially our black and Hispanic students. She understands the critical importance of being able to read for our children’s future success, happiness and capacity for participation in our community and our democracy. Gomez Schmidt will work to ensure the Madison School District selects a new K-5 literacy curriculum that is empirically based.
Finally, Gomez Schmidt has been attending School Board meetings and serving the district in multiple ways for many years. We need her broad institutional knowledge and deep institutional memory. If elected, Gomez Schmidt would more than hit the ground running. She would hit the ground leading.
Please vote for Gomez Schmidt for the Madison School Board.
Laurie Frost, Madison