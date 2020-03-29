Gomez Schmidt knows how schools work -- Marjorie Passman
Gomez Schmidt knows how schools work -- Marjorie Passman

I have loved Madison Public Schools for many years -- as a teacher, as a School Board member, as a parent, and now as a grandparent.

Madison schools face challenging times. We’ll need to manage a recovery from the COVID-19 situation. We have persistent disparities. We are welcoming a new superintendent. We must support teachers and staff.

I am supporting Christina Gomez Schmidt for School Board because she brings an outstanding depth of knowledge about how schools work, and she has the vision to see how they can work better. Her calm demeanor and her thoughtful way of expressing herself are also qualities we need on the board.

I urge voters to vote early and to join me in voting for Gomez Schmidt.

Marjorie Passman, Fitchburg

