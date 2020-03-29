Gomez Schmidt knows how schools work -- Marjorie Passman

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Madison schools face challenging times. We’ll need to manage a recovery from the COVID-19 situation. We have persistent disparities. We are welcoming a new superintendent. We must support teachers and staff.

I am supporting Christina Gomez Schmidt for School Board because she brings an outstanding depth of knowledge about how schools work, and she has the vision to see how they can work better. Her calm demeanor and her thoughtful way of expressing herself are also qualities we need on the board.