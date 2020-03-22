Gomez Schmidt is best pick for board -- Barbara Arnold

Passionately involved with the Madison School District for 14 years, Chris Gomez Schmidt knows our schools intimately. Her citizen action and commitment to public education for all kids is known and respected.
New Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez will benefit from her breadth and depth of experience as he addresses the challenges ahead. Chris knows that building trust with parents, staff and our diverse community is crucial to the success of our students.
Chris earned certification in culturally responsive program evaluation from UW-Madison. She supports a research-based K-5 reading curriculum. She will help make this district responsive, accountable and transparent.
I applaud her thoughtful position in support of school resource officers. Safe and secure schools, students and staff are a top priority and require the right resources to make sure SROs have the appropriate training to be successful, effective and the right fit with our diverse student population, including adolescents with disabilities.
As a former Madison School Board member and three-term president, I have a unique perspective on what our district needs right now. Please join me in supporting Gomez Schmidt for Seat 6.
Barbara Arnold, Madison