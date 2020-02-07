Golfers don't want fancy clubhouses -- Gary Spaeni

As an avid municipal golfer for the last 40 years, it has been pathetic to watch Madison stumble and bumble through its golf course decision.
The top priority for my golfing buddies and me is to have our courses in nice condition. We don't care about fancy clubhouses, and we don't want Monona, Glenway or Odana closed. These courses provide wonderful golfing opportunities for retired and young golfers at an affordable price.
Yahara Hills is a mess. Weather has certainly been a major problem for the past two years. But besides that, the layout is so labor and equipment demanding that it overwhelms the whole system. Plus, it has so much low land that any abnormal rain makes the course unplayable. Either sell it or redesign it to 18 holes, and take advantage of the Yahara "Hills."
I know the clubhouses at Monona, Glenway and Odana are old and have infrastructure issues. But for golfers like me, they are functional. Fix them, don't replace them. No one I know cares about a fancy clubhouse, we just want well kept golf courses at a reasonable price, and somewhere to have a beer or two afterwards. Period.
Gary Spaeni, Madison