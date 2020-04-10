Golfers capable of playing it safe -- Bill Piper

I take issue with Susan Shapcott's March 29 guest column, "Golf courses should stay closed for now."

She seems to believe a surge of uninitiated new golfers will "swamp the courses" to create havoc, and she argues golfers are an irresponsible lot who can't be trusted to follow the rules "at the best of times." As a golf instructor, I hope she is teaching her students that golf is a game of the utmost integrity. Each player is responsible for abiding by the rules of the game, calling their own penalties, keeping their own score and respecting the course.

I believe the vast majority of golfers follow these precepts, especially those who would be playing in April and May. Her argument that golfers can't be trusted to abide by the requirements of social distancing, even with the "tweaks" implemented to minimize risks, is the exact opposite to what we who respect the integrity of the game believe. These new rules are easy to understand and are enforceable, especially to individuals who pride themselves in following the rules.