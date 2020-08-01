Golf task force has done good work -- Gary Spaeni

I rarely compliment Madison task forces on their processes or decisions, but the golf task force seems to have done a great job.

Kudos to Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp. This was not easy.

I like the idea of redesigning Yaraha Hills. Keep the 18 holes that are the least likely to flood, and make the rest green space or sell it if possible.

For Monona, I like the idea of a public and private partnership. How about having Andy North (a Monona native), Steve Stricker (who grew up in Edgerton and now lives in Madison) and Jerry Kelly (an East Side boy) put together a consortium to go into partnership with the city?

I love the idea of keeping Monona Golf Course for families, seniors and kids. The First Tee program and senior leagues are both strong at Monona.

Now, the big problem -- getting all their hard work through the Madison City Council. Yikes! Good Luck.

Gary Spaeni, Madison