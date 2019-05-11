I have fond memories of carefree summer days playing golf with adolescent buddies at Glenway and Odana Hills.
Delightfully, we ruled the public links during business hours with all the retired guys who treated us as if we were favorite grandsons. Glenway, in particular, was (and is) a perfect track for both the very young and those who have slowed down a bit. In addition, it was affordable for many to play every day through city membership rates. Importantly, the seniors stayed active, and we kids stayed out of trouble.
Sadly, the future is bleak for Madison's city golf courses because of continued financial losses. I understand that something has to bend, but my sincere hope is that Madison finds a way to preserve these community golf course treasures to the best extent possible.
I was blessed with an idyllic Madison childhood, and its wonderful public golf courses had a lot to do with it.
Terry McGinnity, Middleton