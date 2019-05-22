The Madison Parks Commission should publish the subsidies for all its resources.

Madison leaders face possible 'subsidy' for unique city golf program Golf is probably the most expensive of any park use, on a per-acre basis, but it's also among the top revenue generators in the Madison parks system.

Are bike paths maintained by cyclist user fees. Do teams pay to maintain the soccer fields and ball diamonds? Do ice skaters pay for rinks, hikers for trails and picnickers for parks?

The point is, why are golfers held to a different standard than other park users. All park facilities require maintenance -- not just golf courses.

Duane Hunter, Madison