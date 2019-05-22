The Madison Parks Commission should publish the subsidies for all its resources.

Are bike paths maintained by cyclist user fees. Do teams pay to maintain the soccer fields and ball diamonds? Do ice skaters pay for rinks, hikers for trails and picnickers for parks?

The point is, why are golfers held to a different standard than other park users. All park facilities require maintenance -- not just golf courses.

Duane Hunter, Madison

