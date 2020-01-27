Golf courses don't need drastic plan -- Charlie Johnson

Regarding recent talk about shutting down Madison's city golf courses, I am a lifelong resident of Dane County and have enjoyed these courses for many years.
The courses provide more than golf to their users. It is an opportunity to get together with friends and family, to enjoy the outside, get exercise and more.
I am by no means a good golfer -- most would say I am a “hacker” -- but I enjoy golfing several times a week. The city courses allow for my lifelong buddies to gather a few times a week to connect, swing the club, talk and laugh -- mostly at me. My wife and I also enjoy the ability to play nine holes after a busy work day.
Discussions of shutting all the courses seems drastic. Instead, the city should consider reviewing the courses with the greatest deficits. Or the city could close and sell the course with the worst drainage issues.
Many of us older “wanna-be golfers" would like to be able to continue to enjoy local golfing and make more memories.
Charlie Johnson, Oregon