Golf courses could provide safe exercise -- John A. Schrandt

Several local golf courses had arranged foolproof ways to book and pay tee times online. They even planned to announce the tee times on loudspeakers with no person-to-person interaction at all.
Now comes the boneheaded order by Gov. Tony Evers closing all golf courses, one of the few places one can exercise outdoors and easily maintain a 6-foot or 60-foot distance from another individual. Way to go.
John A. Schrandt, Madison
