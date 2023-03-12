Sometimes it’s difficult to find the exact word -- hypocritical, irrational, oxymoronic -- to define Madison.

Public officials buy a junkyard to create a park. They sell Yahara Hills, a beautiful park facility, to make a dump. Yahara is a gateway to the city, and the county executive says it will become an environmental classroom. Don’t expect Greta Thunberg and the U.N. to make the trek -- it’s a dump.

There is plenty of room to expand north or east and allow city officials to develop Madison and Fitchburg south of Yahara. Being reasonable makes more sense then being powerful.

Duane Hunter, Madison

