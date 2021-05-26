Golf course will ruin state park -- Erik Thelen

Tear a corner off your park sticker, because you've lost a hunk of Kohler-Andrae State Park to the Kohler company for another luxury golf course.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gave them 6.47 acres of our state park (picture five football fields) for a roundabout (like we need one more of those) and a 22,000-square-foot maintenance shed (picture a warehouse that takes up half a football field, then fill it with herbicide, fuel and lawnmowers).
And if you're planning to camp at Kohler-Andrae, expect to wake up early, because Kohler hospitality will be firing up their mowers at the crack of dawn to get the greens and fairways looking nice for the early golfers. Go ahead and tell me that the DNR traded our state natural area fair and square, and that people can do as they please with their own property. We'll talk about zoning when your billionaire neighbor builds a NASCAR short track alongside your patio.
Or maybe you'll tell me that I only paid $28 for my park sticker, so what did I expect would happen when someone came along with a better offer? A state park belongs to all of us -- until it doesn't.
Erik Thelen, town of Wilson