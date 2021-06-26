Golf course will ruin burials sites -- Belle Rose Ragins

Thanks to a Wisconsin Watch investigation, the entire country now knows that indigenous human remains were unearthed where Kohler plans to build its controversial luxury golf course in Sheboygan County. Ancestral remains were found in seven locations, in addition to several burial mounds. The property is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
Kohler is steamrolling forward with its plans, despite the likelihood of unearthing more human remains. Company officials promise to treat these cultural assets with the "utmost dignity."
But if this company’s past behavior is any guide, we can expect a filled display case outside the pro shop, while the burial mounds become a curiosity for affluent golfers to enjoy while waiting for their tee time. How do we know this? Because Kohler similarly trivialized and commercialized Native American culture at neighboring Blackwolf Run, a luxury course that monetized the Ho-Chunk chief’s name. Hole No. 2, "Burial Mounds," mocks sacred tradition by presenting artificial burial mounds as challenging obstacles for golfers.
Kohler claims the new course offers an "opportunity for public education." But we already know the lesson: A company that claims to value diversity and social responsibility can engage in environmental racism for sport.