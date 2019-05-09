The Madison Golf Subcommittee and the Parks Board have been aware of the losses incurred for several years at Madison's golf courses, and it is no surprise to those of us who have attended the meetings.
I have several questions. Why is golf separate from the parks department? Why does the city charge the golf courses a "PILOT" (payment in leu of taxes) fee, when the land is part of the parks system? In 2018 alone, that fee was nearly $240,000. We are paying a fee for land we own.
About 100,000 rounds are played every year, making the golf courses one of the most used recreational resources in the city. Seniors and young people will sadly miss this opportunity to have daily exercise with closure of the courses. Why would the city want to shut down an activity that provides social interaction, exercise and a chance to get away from our digital life? The golf courses have always been what make Madison great, and they should be saved.
Park visionaries Jim Marshall and Art Johnson made the Madison golf courses part of who we are as a city. We need to make them part of the parks budget and not a stand alone system.
Robert Stockton, Madison