Goldberg unfairly criticized Republicans -- Rick Sanson

While I understand Jonah Goldberg’s desire to appear moderate, he bent over backward to unfairly criticize Republicans in his column in Wednesday's State Journal, “Parties have taken wrong lessons from 2020 election.”

While he finally admits Republicans have some legitimate concerns about states’ changing election laws without legislative approval, he criticizes them for waiting until after the election to challenge them. This is nonsense. Many of the states involved were run by Democrats. Any attempts to stop the changes were effectively blocked. At any rate, before or after the election, I believe those moves were illegal. And it’s doubtful they’d have been resolved before the election anyway.

Also, agreeing with the mainstream media’s claim that Republicans only want to restrict minorities from voting is a dubious position to take. Wanting elections to be secure is not proof of any desire to restrict minorities’ voting rights. Under this logic, we could never question any activity open to the public for fear of being thought racist. It amazes me that Goldberg doesn’t understand he is being used by the left-leaning media when he agrees with this claim.