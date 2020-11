Goldberg owes AOC some respect -- Jordan Stoecklin

I was disappointed to see Jonah Goldberg's column in Wednesday's paper praising fellow old white conservative male Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., while vilifying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

While blaming Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives in Congress for their underwhelming performance (despite failing to give credit to progressives for gaining 40 seats only two years ago), Goldberg labels Manchin as a statesman because Goldberg "passionately opposes abolishing the filibuster and court-packing."

While conflating statesmanship with selfishness, Goldberg unites with Manchin in his contempt for the poor and disenfranchised. Goldberg paints Manchin as a master politician, holding down a Democratic seat in a deeply conservative area. Goldberg is another political analyst married to the "D" and the "R" next to the name.