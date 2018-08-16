Regarding Jonah Goldberg's Wednesday column, "The left shouldn't attempt to redefine what racism is," racism can have two definitions -- Goldberg's and the left's.

Goldberg's definition of racism is there isn't any logical and apparent difference between haters. There is only one definition of hate.

He mocks the left's definition of racism as it relates to power. But what power means is that white haters have power to implement their hatred.

They can systematically inflict harm such as deprivation, discrimination and unfair treatment on minority populations. Minorities who hate have no such power to inflict harm on white people.

Myrna Sokolinsky, Madison