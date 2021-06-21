God's grace can solve gun violence -- Wayne Alden

All law-abiding U.S. citizens want a safer nation. How we achieve that is critically important.
The proliferation of mass murders in major U.S. cities is deplorable. The recent horrible road-rage incident in southern California should outrage us all. These violent acts begin in the hearts and minds of people -- this is a reality we must face.
Several police officers in various cities have decided to resign, which is understandable. Lawlessness is rampant in many large urban and inner cities. The rule of law must be adhered to and respected every day. Solving the crime problem requires all people to humble themselves and pray to God for strength and help.
The key component is to have a humble attitude and rely on God's great power and strength to solve our many moral problems and not try to tackle these problems on our own. Finally, our nation and all nations would be much safer if the majority of Americans obeyed and embraced God's Ten Commandments.
We can achieve a far safer nation if we seek the one who has impeccable wisdom and amazing strength to transform human hearts from darkness to his marvelous Light.
Wayne Alden, McFarland