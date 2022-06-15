Godlewski will turn state upright -- Floyd Munro

Tim Michels, running for the Republican nomination for governor, says he wants to turn Madison “upside down.” Haven’t we seen enough of the Republican Party upending our state?

Because of their policies -- along with unfounded accusations, misinformation and outright lies -- democracy, majority rule and the will of the people no longer apply. Republicans immediately slash the powers of opposing elected leaders, and stall confirmation of their nominees. They delete public records and gavel in and out of controversial sessions.

It doesn’t matter that the majority of Wisconsinites support commonsense gun laws, fair political maps and women’s right to choose. GOP leaders continue to ignore all of that, and still sow doubt about the last election. If the election was “rigged” against the former president, how did state Republican candidates win on the same ballot?

It’s time to get our state upright again, and Sarah Godlewski would be a good start in the U.S. Senate. After working with the Pentagon for almost a decade, she cofounded a small business -- while supporting environmental protections and empowering women and minority-owned start-ups. Godlewski led the effort to save Wisconsin’s fiscal watchdog -- the state treasurer's office -- from the Republican chopping block, and was then elected as our current state treasurer.

Mark your calendar: On Aug. 9, vote for Godlewski in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Floyd Munro, Randolph