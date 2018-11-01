Former Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance president Todd Berry got it right. We must empower the oﬃce of the state treasurer. Don’t miss this rare opportunity for ﬁscal reform.
No one would have that opportunity were it not for the dogged resolve of Sarah Godlewski. This fifth-generation Wisconsin woman, with her ﬁnancial expertise, saw the attempt to eliminate our state treasurer, became an expert on the history and potential for this oﬃce, and fought to protect it.
She unearthed its foundational role as our ﬁscal watchdog, and developed a vision for its potential to be the taxpayers’ chief financial advocate, defend us against fraud, and redeﬁne accountability.
Imagine the oﬃce of the state treasurer deﬁned by skilled management and complete transparency. Godlewski has innovative solutions for the people of Wisconsin. She proposes lifting the crippling burden of student loan debt by reﬁnancing in a way that is a win-win for all of us. She will address our brain drain and make it possible to hold onto our bright young people, even in rural areas.
Voters of all political stripes can feel good about this one: Vote for the only candidate qualiﬁed and determined to strengthen government accountability for your hard-earned tax dollars -- vote for Godlewski.
Barbara Lawton, Madison