Godlewski will make Johnson unemployed -- Julie Bremer

I am a resident of Waukesha County and I will be casting my vote for Sarah Godlewski for Senate.

Sadly, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has proven to the voters and citizens of Wisconsin that he is no longer stable nor fit to represent Wisconsin. He has shown Wisconsin residents that special interests and conspiracy theories have clouded his judgment. Godlewski is the only candidate who can win the general election and ensure that Johnson is unemployed in November.

Godlewski has called on President Joe Biden to expand protections for reproductive rights. She is the only woman in this race who has vowed to codify Roe and guarantee reproductive freedom. Godlewski understands that medical decisions about a woman’s body should be made between the woman and her medical team, not by men in Washington.

Godlewski is the best candidate for the state of Wisconsin. I’m proud to support her and her campaign.

Go Pack go.

Julie Bremer, Hartland