Godlewski shows she's a proven leader -- Susan Michaud

The war on the Ukrainian nation is overwhelming. At a time when legislative leadership on the state level is sorely needed, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski states that Wisconsin has a moral responsibility to help the Ukrainian nation.

She has proposed that Russian holdings (approximately $90 million) in the Wisconsin Retirement System of around $1.2 billion, be identified and ways to divest and reinvest these holdings be initiated. Godlewski initially ran for state treasurer on a platform of transparency and accountability after leading a bipartisan coalition to save the office of state treasurer. She has put forth many initiatives regarding climate change, boosting home ownership and small businesses and worked to spread relief to Wisconsin schools and communities.

And what you might ask is U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, doing? Well he is still trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act -- a program with over a 50% public approval rating and 13 million citizens enrolled in addition to still claiming major fraud over the presidential election. I encourage everyone to look at Godlewski's candidacy for U.S. Senate. She's a leader.

Susan Michaud, Black Earth