Voters will go the polls Aug. 14 to vote for various elected offices. The office that does not get much attention is the office of state treasurer.
I encourage you to vote for Sarah Godlewski for state treasurer. She has the experience -- working at the Pentagon and helping startup businesses. She also has the ideas, such as refinancing college student debt, which will enable graduates to stay in Wisconsin and stop the brain drain.
Godlewski led the effort to defeat the amendment in April which would have eliminated the office.
Vote for Godlewski for treasurer. She will bring positive change to help the residents of Wisconsin.
Mike Norton, Oshkosh