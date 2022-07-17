Godlewski is best choice for Senate -- John Hamilton

National progressives U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have anointed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. But we should look at the choices from a Wisconsin perspective.

I find the men running to be pretty hollow candidates, routine, tepid, measured and driven by paid consultants. Barnes has the vulnerability of having lied about his education.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry touts his record of paying a $15 minimum wage when he built the Fiserv Forum. Hmm. What happened to union scale?

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has pretty good stances on issues, but he is a lackluster candidate, and has taken cheap shots at the one female candidate: state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

I favor Godlewski, but not by much. She has a personality, is an effective campaigner and has a stronger stance on abortion than her male opponents. Also, she is from Eau Claire, giving her and edge in the state beyond Dane and Milwaukee counties.

Like the others, though, she only attacks U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, superficially without any criticism or analysis of why the Republican Party is so bad for Wisconsin. Democrats have this weakness. If they can’t project strength and belief in something, then they deserve to lose. We lose, too.

John Hamilton, Madison