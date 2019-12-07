The recent letter to the editor “Religion is needed to recenter nation” begins by declaring that the tree in the Capitol rotunda is a Christmas tree. The writer then inexplicably implies that Gov. Evers and Democrats are denigrating and mocking people of faith and being hostile to religion, presumably because they don’t call it a Christmas tree.
How does the writer know what Democrats (all of them?) call the tree? A bigger mystery is how describing the tree by any name translates to hostility toward religion and people of faith. As pointed out in another recent letter, “Christmas trees aren’t Christian,” Christmas trees aren’t a Christian religious symbol. They are simply a fun and lovely tradition adapted years ago from pagan cultures.
The first writer wants a return to religious and patriotic principles, and to “bring God back into public discourse.” If we brought God into the discourse about the tree in the rotunda, I believe he would admonish all of us to stop bickering about what to call it and just enjoy its beauty together in a seasonal spirit of love and peace.
Nancy Sanborn, Madison