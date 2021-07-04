 Skip to main content
God won't rescue us from guns -- Bill Walters
God won't rescue us from guns -- Bill Walters

The June 22 letter to the editor "God's grace can solve gun violence" gets it partly right.

People indeed should look at the Ten Commandments, particularly the latter half. Those regarding no murder, adultery, stealing, bearing false witness and coveting anything or everything of their neighbor are, after all, part of a foundation for many of our societies' common laws.

But praying to God for strength and help will not solve gun violence. That has to come from the individual. In many organized religions, the individual is personally responsible for how they lead their life on earth before any afterlife. God will not or cannot change individual action and has not in the past.

The question is: How do we get the hearts and minds of people who commit gun violence to change? How do we get them to do the right thing?

Until "we" solve the root problems of gun violence (economic insecurity, hatred, bigotry, mental illness and social injustice, to name a few), let alone the ease of obtaining guns, God is not coming to the rescue. What a tall order.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

