I would like everyone who uses religion and prayer as a crutch to realize many of us who believe in God think differently.
Many believe our lord provides us with a brain to use our knowledge, and that we are responsible for finding solutions to climate change. Some situations need prayer, others require action. We need to use the gifts God provides us with to solve problems.
A good parent teaches children to clean up after themselves. God is telling us to clean up our mess. Air and water pollution and carbon emissions causing temperatures to rise are a few examples of man-made problems all of humanity needs to solve.
Nila Frye, Waunakee