I want to address this letter to every voter in America. Several years ago I saw a bumper sticker that said, "You cannot be both a Democrat and a Catholic." I thought that the sticker should have said, "You cannot be both someone who follows the Democrat agenda, and at the same time someone who claims to be a Christian."
Yet we have so many today that will go to church on Sunday morning and call themselves a Christian. Then they go into a voting both on Tuesday and vote for people who favor an agenda that says it's OK to kill babies before the babies are born. What hypocrisy. How are they going to explain that to God someday?
By the way, all of you who want to be considered a Christian, whether you go to church or not, need to understand that you are encouraged by God's word to use your right to vote, the gift that we Americans have been given. (See 1 Peter 4:10). So get out and vote Tuesday. Ask God to guide you. And pass this letter along to others.
Tom Flanagan, Oxford