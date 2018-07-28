It breaks all of our hearts to hear of suicides, such as those in Mount Horeb. It is even more painful to watch our secular culture, as a whole, ignore and actively discredit the reality of God, when God is the answer.

String of suicides among young people has Mount Horeb looking for answers At least three current or former Mount Horeb students have died by suicide since last year.

After living without God in my life for a decade in my teens and 20s, I sought a better way to put light into the darkness that had engulfed my life. I suspect darkness also engulfs those who take their own lives. I chose to try God.

Great Christian teachers such as C.S. Lewis, Ravi Zacharias, Tim Keller, Rick Warren and the teachers at Madison's Blackhawk Church help bring clarity to the deep unanswered questions we all have about origin, meaning, morality and destiny. I urge everyone, and teens in particular, who are locked in the grips of darkness, to try seeking God.

What is there to lose? Find a church. Read. Listen.

This is where we should be looking for answers. History and, oddly, science support such a positive and enlightening journey to bring light into the dark spaces that grip so many.

Jim Rice, Middleton