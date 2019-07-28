I loved Thursday's letter to the editor "Chevy Impala better than moonshot." I would not return to the moon either.
In addition to bringing back the Chevy Impala, I would bring back the service in service stations, where the attendant washed the windshield while filling the gas tank. I would bring back the live person to answer business phones instead of having to choose between multiple choices, none of which answer your question. I would build smaller neighborhood schools again that foster parental participation and build student bonds that need no police protection. With more children able to participate in sports and extra activities, real sportsmanship and friendships would come naturally.
I would bring back simple TVs that don't require a degree in rocket science to program, and return to nonviolent, family programs such as "Lassie," the "Brady Bunch," and "Ozzie and Harriet." Too much technology causes stress, and violent programs improve nothing except the bottom line of greedy producers.
With the billions if not trillions of dollars saved, I would guarantee a home for every veteran and every homeless family. That would end the homelessness that leads to anxiety, fear and often violence. Then perhaps people would become kinder and respectful again. Wouldn't that be more beneficial to mankind?
Edith Sylvester, Middleton