Though I am just a passive participant in the UW-Madison Go Big Read program, I have thoroughly enjoyed the author and book selections from previous years.
The ones that come to mind are Michael Pollan’s "In Defense of Food," Rebecca Skloot’s "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," Malala Yousafzai’s "I Am Malala," and Matthew Desmond’s "Evicted."
Having just finished this year’s selection, Dan Eagan’s "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes," I can affirm that the Go Big Read committee’s streak of excellent selections continues. Eagan’s ecological history will be of interest to anyone who cares about our human impact on nature, but it is especially relevant to us living in the Great Lakes’ region. Eagan’s book is a chilling reminder of how we can destroy nature, even with the best of intentions. His book is about the Great Lakes, but this subject matter can also be read as a microcosm of global ecological issues.
I hope State Journal readers will read this year’s Go Big Read selection and will turn out to hear Egan when he lectures Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Union.
Authors and books can make a difference.
George Savage, Madison