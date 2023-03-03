I have known Gloria Reyes for years and I have found her to be sincere, honest, hardworking and very active in our community.

I believe she is a champion for the Madison Police Department. In the last several years, crime has been an increasing problem in the city, and I don't believe in tying the hands of police officers in doing their jobs. My concern ranges from instructing police officers to step down during the rioting on State Street, not allowing body cameras and calls to defund the police.

This is unacceptable. I have been a supporter of the Madison Police Department and believe our department is the best in the country.

Reyes is also focused on providing more than just affordable housing to people of need. She will work on helping them achieve homeownership. The funding for homeownership can be allocated from city agencies that are already giving to developers to build "affordable housing." I believe this would assist a number of families to own their own homes, and it would be a lot cheaper than the million of dollars given to the developers.

In short, the only people benefiting from housing projects are the developers.

Santiago Rosas, Sun Prairie

The Mendota Marsh collection