Madison has a major problem with traffic safety. It really appears there is no semblance of order and safety on the public roads.

The latest tragic example was the deadly hit and run on Schroeder Road. A man walking his dog was hit and killed by someone operating a stolen vehicle that ran a stop sign. His dog was killed in this incident.

This has become the new normal.

If you want things to change, vote for Gloria Reyes for mayor of Madison. She is truly concerned about public safety. The roads have to become a safer place for all.

Pat Malloy, Madison

