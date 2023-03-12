Is it just me or are Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her administration unresponsive to resident concerns?

Under her top-down approach, there’s little “public” in public engagement. Projects are announced on websites or in perfunctory kickoff meetings, with no sincere desire to solicit public opinion.

By the time residents become aware of what’s being proposed, plans are finalized and there’s no opportunity for dialogue. When concerned residents provide skeptical feedback, it’s discounted, especially if they happen to own single-family homes.

Here are two examples:

In an opinion piece in the State Journal, four former Madison mayors opposed routing 60-foot bus rapid transit buses on the Capitol Square and upper State Street. Rhodes-Conway forged ahead with her plans anyway.

West Side residents oppose plans for an unsafe mountain bike track in Madison’s fifth smallest community park. Walnut Grove Park is heavily used by families with small children, elders and people with disabilities, dog owners and sports teams. Petitions signed by over 400 park neighbors and users were ignored. A letter to the parks superintendent and mayor signed by 25 concerned residents, including notable Madisonians, got no response.

If you want a mayor who’ll listen to your thoughtful, well-informed opinions, vote for Gloria Reyes.

Ginny White, Madison

