I have known Gloria Reyes for the last 20 years, watching her rise from a police officer to deputy mayor to Madison School Board president to private sector CEO. She has committed herself to uplifting people throughout her career.

Reyes' school-to-workforce pipeline is exactly the policy initiative we need to keep our young people safe and to build our local economy and provide economic opportunity.

What encourages me to support her in her bid for Madison mayor April 4 is her clarity and judgment on the difficult issues we face today, such as body cameras. Her option to ensure that Madison officers wear body cameras not only protects our Police Department but all Madisonians. This is not an ideological issue. This is an issue of ensuring quality public safety and making sure that everyone is protected.

Bad judgment has put us in a position where we as a community have faced cutting essential city services such as police, firefighting and paramedics. That is unacceptable to me, it should be unacceptable to us. Now is a time when we need leaders such as Reyes to step up.

I know she cares, and that's why I'm supporting her to be our next mayor.

Noble Wray, former Madison police chief