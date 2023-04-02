If you’re a progressive Madisonian who’s also interested in the safety of our community, I strongly encourage you to support Gloria Reyes for Madison mayor.

She’s courageous, visionary and has the right blend of progressive politics as well as sound experience and a commitment to the welfare of all residents of the city. Her support of the police in schools while serving on the Madison School Board is symbolic of her willingness to take a stand, despite political costs. She was an advocate for the continuation of the program until the Madison teacher's union withdrew its support.

Reyes is a true Madisonian with a blue-collar upbringing. She received her education in our public schools and graduated from UW-Madison. She was a Madison Police Department detective, president of the Madison School Board and has dedicated herself to public service. She understands Madison. She knows the importance of listening and acting on taxpayers’ concerns and will be a good steward of city resources. She will provide the bold and decisive leadership needed to transform Madison into a great city.

Reyes stands for smart growth while preserving the safety of our schools, roads and neighborhoods. She deserves your vote.

Luis Yudice, Madison

