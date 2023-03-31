In her March 23 column, "I offer proven, innovative leadership for Madison," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway writes that she takes action on criminal activity in response to evidenced-based policing.
Four years ago, I promised to make progress on housing, transit, climate and equity. I kept …
My response to her is that, when it comes to traffic crimes, one only has to drive in Madison to observe dangerous, reckless and criminal behavior. Speeding and flagrant red-light violations are just two observable examples. Her answer to stolen cars is to sue Hyundai and Kia. I am not sure this would dissuade people from stealing and crashing cars. How about holding the thieves responsible.
Since her column was published, another stolen car crash has occurred on the West Side. Four juveniles were taken into custody. One got away. A loaded gun was in the car. This is the reality in Madison. It's time to give Gloria Reyes the opportunity to improve traffic and public safety.
People are also reading…
Pat Malloy, Madison