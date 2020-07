Global students are like diplomats -- Gregory Humphrey

I am saddened over the quandary international students face during this pandemic. I applaud Sunday's State Journal editorial, " Make sure international students stay ." While it is true these students provide a financial benefit to the University of Wisconsin System and contribute to our business climate, let us not forget the human connection they bring from around the globe.

My husband, a former professor, often offered a home meal to such students. At the end of one meal, Ferit from Turkey looked at me and stated he needed to ask for permission. I thought he wanted to use the bathroom, and I was about to say "down the hallway." But he quickly added that it was a custom to ask permission to end the meal and leave. I looked across the table at Manzoor, from Pakistan, and he added it was also customary in his home country. It was perhaps the most polite ending to a meal I have ever encountered.