Global poverty isn't too big to fix -- Catie Fabiano

I am currently a student at the UW-Madison studying political science and public policy. I am a Borgen Project ambassador which is an organization that aims at downsizing poverty through political advocacy.
The Borgen Project works to advance policies at the political level in order to address global poverty. As one of the world's largest superpowers the United States spends less than 1% of the budget on foreign aid. The Borgen Project intends to make sure that we as a nation should be doing more.
Poverty is everywhere. As we walk down State Street or take a stroll around the Capitol we see homelessness all around. Even though poverty is a big issue here in the United States, I would like to address poverty abroad. Globally one in 10 people live on less than $1.90 a day. Even though poverty rates have drastically reduced in recent years those numbers are expected to slow down.
Readers might ask: Is this problem too big to address? The answer is "no." Solutions are easy and they are proven to be successful. You can help out today by emailing and calling Wisconsin’s congressional representatives.
Catie Fabiano, Madison