Glimmers of hope for a safer climate -- George Perkins

With so much bad climate change news today, it can be quite depressing to even think about the future. Fortunately, there are some glimmers of hope.
For instance, our president and the Congress have a historic opportunity to include a carbon fee (with a border adjustment and rebates to average citizens) in the federal budget reconciliation package.
A carbon tax covers every economic sector that uses fossil fuel energy. It creates market-based competition to emit fewer greenhouse gases. The government does not pick winning technologies, businesses or regions.
A strong consensus of economists agrees that a carbon tax is the quickest, most efficient means of reducing carbon emissions.
Border adjustments encourage other countries to adopt carbon pricing, and allow the United States to compete on a level playing field without tariffs. Europe and Canada are both close to imposing border adjustments.
When coupled with a carbon dividend, a carbon tax will not reduce spending power of most families with low and middle income. Alternatively, some carbon tax revenue could be used for infrastructure, or helping workers and communities adapt to new jobs and businesses such as, cleaning up old pollution, new technology research and adapting to climate change.
