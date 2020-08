Glenway is most valuable course -- Bob Miller

The July 31 letter to the editor "Closing Yahara would be mistake" suggested upgrading Madison's Yahara Hills Golf Course and closing Glenway Golf Course because Odana Hills Golf Course makes Glenway redundant. The letter argued that Glenway is not well laid out and uses up prime residential real estate. The letter totally misses how priceless Glenway is.

Glenway is the perfect course for beginners, the elderly, golfers with physical issues such as arthritis or mobility issues, and anyone on a tight budget. Glenway is the most economical course, the shortest course and the easiest course to walk on.

My son became a pretty good golfer while learning on Glenway. And even though I am 84, have three different kinds of arthritis and a very tiring form of cancer, I can still walk Glenway. If I played any of the other courses in Madison, I would have to pay for nine holes but play only five or six holes before having to stop and go home to take a nap. I have met a pretty large number of elderly and handicapped golfers at Glenway who value the course as much as I do.