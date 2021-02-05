Glenway Golf Course in Madison could be model course -- Lyle Krall

A big "thank you" to the Keiser family for their proposed vision in the redesigning of Glenway Golf Course. Their offer is not only gracious but insightful.

They bring expertise and experience in their quest to improve this course and make it more accessible to all skill levels, while maintaining the natural surroundings. It is surely a win-win.

My hope is that the Madison Parks Department and the city's golf subcommittee pay close attention to the proposed Glenway improvements and apply that knowledge to the other Madison courses. The Madison golf courses had dramatically more rounds played in 2020 than in previous years, despite the brief shutdown of courses in early spring due to the virus.

The courses proved in 2020 that they can be profitable. It would be a huge disappointment if the city does not support the Keiser proposal.

Lyle Krall, Madison