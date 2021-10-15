 Skip to main content

GLEAM event is best one so far -- Jerome Jones
The artistic light display at Olbrich Gardens -- GLEAM, Art in a New Light -- is a smash hit far exceeding the previous GLEAM presentations we have seen.

Kudos to Melissa Jeanne and the entire staff for creating a marvelous event enjoyed by all ages. For the first time, the route through the gardens was clearly marked with different colored lights illuminating the path.  Helpful docents were at each turn point to keep you on track. For the technically inclined, there was a virtual iPhone map with additional information. Kids particularly loved the Tesseract in the Thai Garden.

Thanks also to Marty Petillo and her volunteers for helping to make this annual Madison event simply spectacular and a must see for all.

Jerome Jones, Madison

