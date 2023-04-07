The Wisconsin Historical Society is greedy for even more millions to pay for a new history center . What? The $70 million (from taxpayers) isn't good enough? They want more?

I don't believe the society understands how much Wisconsin history could be saved if all of that money went into purchasing and preserving historical artifacts (of course, after first soliciting donations or objects on loan). As a former officer for multiple historical societies, we all realized it was first and foremost important to preserve the history, and what building it was housed and displayed in was secondary.