I was disappointed to read that despite Jack Coan's mighty struggles as the Badgers' starting quarterback, the next person in line, Danny Vanden Boom, will not get a chance to start. Vanden Boom is an in-state guy who played football in Kimberly, Wisconsin.
We'll all get a chance to see Kimberly play in Madison as they go for their sixth straight state championship. They have not lost a playoff game since a 2012 loss to Arrowhead in Hartland, a dynasty itself at the time. They knocked off No. 1 ranked Fond du Lac in overtime last week in a 22-21 thriller. They are 83-1 in their last 84 games, losing only to aforementioned Fond du Lac on the last play of the first game this season.
Vanden Boom played a major role in quarterbacking Kimberly to several championships during this period. He knows what it takes to win. Let's give him a chance. I'm sorry, but right now high school football is the most exciting football being played in Wisconsin. Go Papermakers.
Mike Wagnitz, Madison